Videotron offers triple the data, or 7GB of bonus data, on select plans

Get triple the data on Videotron's Premium plans, or a 7GB data bonus on its Premium+ plans

Aug 9, 2019

2:14 PM EDT

Videotron triple data

Quebecor-owned regional carrier Videotron has several promotional plans offering vast amounts of data. In other words, now might be the time to switch if you surf and stream a lot.

To start, Videotron offers three premium plans with triple the data. These are available starting at $55 per month for a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) option, or $70 if you want to get a phone from Videotron. Additionally, the plans all have unlimited Canada-wide calling, as well as text picture and video messaging in Canada and to international numbers.

  • 3GB x 3 (9GB) Premium plan – $55 BYOD / $70 with device
  • 4GB x 3 (12GB) Premium plan – $58 BYOD / $80 with device
  • 5GB x 3 (15GB) Premium plan – $61 BYOD / $90 with device

Further, Videotron is offering a promotional bonus 7GB on its Premiuim+ plans both for BYOD and customers getting a phone with the carrier.

  • 9 plus 7GB (16GB) Premium+ plan – $68 BYOD / $100 with device
  • 10 plus 7GB (17GB) Premium+ plan – $75 BYOD / $110 with device
  • 12 plus 7GB (19GB) Premium+ plan – $85 BYOD / $125 with device

It’s not clear how long these plans will be around for, so if you’re interested, you may want to act soon. Plus, if you already have a Videotron service, such as home internet, you get an extra $5 off your mobile plan every month.

You can learn more about the plans over on Videotron’s website.

