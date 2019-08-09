Videotron offers triple the data, or 7GB of bonus data, on select plans

Quebecor-owned regional carrier Videotron has several promotional plans offering vast amounts of data. In other words, now might be the time to switch if you surf and stream a lot.
To start, Videotron offers three premium plans with triple the data. These are available starting at $55 per month for a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) option, or $70 if you want to get a phone from Videotron. Additionally, the plans all have unlimited Canada-wide calling, as well as text picture and video messaging in Canada and to international numbers.
- 3GB x 3 (9GB) Premium plan – $55 BYOD / $70 with device
- 4GB x 3 (12GB) Premium plan – $58 BYOD / $80 with device
- 5GB x 3 (15GB) Premium plan – $61 BYOD / $90 with device
Further, Videotron is offering a promotional bonus 7GB on its Premiuim+ plans both for BYOD and customers getting a phone with the carrier.
- 9 plus 7GB (16GB) Premium+ plan – $68 BYOD / $100 with device
- 10 plus 7GB (17GB) Premium+ plan – $75 BYOD / $110 with device
- 12 plus 7GB (19GB) Premium+ plan – $85 BYOD / $125 with device
It’s not clear how long these plans will be around for, so if you’re interested, you may want to act soon. Plus, if you already have a Videotron service, such as home internet, you get an extra $5 off your mobile plan every month.
You can learn more about the plans over on Videotron’s website.
