Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in August 2019

Every month, Microsoft offers a handful of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles to Xbox Live Gold subscribers at no additional cost.
Here is the quartet of games coming to the service in August:
- Gears of War 4 — Available August 1st to 31st on Xbox One
- Forza Motorsport 6 — Available August 16th to September 15th on Xbox One
- Torchlight — Available August 1st to 15th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow — Available August 16th to 31st on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
Gears of War 4
Developer: The Coalition (Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, Gears 5)
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios (Halo, Forza franchises)
Genre: Third-person shooter
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Xbox One release date: October 11th, 2016
Metacritic score: 84
Regular Microsoft Store price: $39.99 CAD
Vancouver-based The Coalition’s first original Gears of War game ushers the acclaimed third-person shooter franchise into a new era. In Gears of War 4, JD Fenix, son of renowned hero Marcus Fenix, teams up with friends Kait and Del to stop a mysterious new enemy.
It’s worth noting that Gears of War 4, as well as every other Gears of War title (including the upcoming Gears 5), is included in the Xbox Game Pass service.
Forza Motorsport 6
Developer: Turn 10 Studios (Forza franchise)
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios (Halo, Forza franchises)
Genre: Racing
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Xbox One release date: September 6th, 2016
Metacritic score: 87
Regular Microsoft Store price: $29.99 CAD
Forza Motorsport 6 features a lineup of more than 450 customizable Forzavista cars, which can be raced in 24-player matches across 26 locales. The game also features a dynamic weather system and “Stories of Motorsport” single-player campaign.
Torchlight
Developer/Publisher: Runic Games (Torchlight II, Hob)
Genre: Action-RPG, hack-and-slash
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox 360 release date: March 9th, 2011
Metacritic score: 81
Regular Microsoft Store price: $14.99 CAD
In Torchlight, players must explore randomized dungeons to gather powerful artifacts and learn new skills, all while fighting off deadly enemies. The game is played from a Diablo-like overhead perspective, which is fitting since members of the original Diablo team also worked on Torchlight.
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
Developer: Mercury Steam Entertainment (Metroid: Samus Returns, Clive Barker’s Jericho)
Publisher: Konami (Metal Gear, Pro Evolution Soccer franchises)
Genre: Action-adventure, hack-and-slash
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox 360 release date: October 5th, 2010
Metacritic score: 83
Regular Microsoft Store price: $25.99 CAD
As a reboot of Castlevania, Lords of Shadow focuses more on 3D combo-driven action over the franchise’s traditional side-scrolling exploration-based gameplay. The game follows the Holy Knight Gabriel Belmont as he fights against the titular Lords of Shadow and works to resurrect his wife.
July’s lineup of Xbox Live Gold games can be found here.
Source: Microsoft
Comments