Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in July 2019

Every month, Microsoft offers several Xbox One and Xbox 360 games to Xbox Live Gold subscribers at no additional cost. Here are the four titles hitting the service in July 2019:
- Inside — Available July 1st to 31st on Xbox One
- Big Crown: Showdown — Available July 16th to August 15th on Xbox One
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night — Available July 1st to 15th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
- Meet the Robinsons — Available July 16th to 31st on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
Inside
Developer/Publisher: Playdead (Limbo)
Genre: Puzzle-platformer, adventure
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox One release date: June 29th, 2016
Metacritic score: 93
Regular Microsoft Store price: $19.99 CAD
Inside puts you in the shoes of an unnamed boy who must navigate a dark and dangerous world for an unclear purpose. Avoid enemies and solve environmental puzzles to get to the bottom of the game’s mysteries.
Big Crown: Showdown
Developer: Hyper Luminal Games (debut title)
Publisher: Sold Out Sales & Marketing (Dayz, Sniper Elite 3: Ultimate Edition)
Genre: Action, 3D-platformer
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Xbox One release date: December 14th, 2018
Metacritic score: N/A
Regular Microsoft Store price: $14.99
Big Crown: Showdown is set in a medieval world where players have to avoid hazards while trying to knock their opponents off-stage. The game supports four-player local and online multiplayer combat and features more than three worlds containing 15 courses.
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Developer/Publisher: Konami (Metal Gear, Contra)
Genre: 2D-platformer, action-RPG, “Metroidvania”
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox 360 release date: March 21st, 2007
Metacritic score: 89
Regular Microsoft Store price: $9.99
Widely regarded as one of the greatest games ever made, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night has players exploring Dracula’s castle as the vampire’s son Alucard. Symphony of the Night features a non-linear world, upgradeable equipment and character stats and multiple endings.
Meet the Robinsons
Developer: Avalanche Software (Toy Story 3: The Video Game, Disney Infinity)
Publisher: Disney Interactive Studios (Kingdom Hearts, Disney Infinity)
Genre: Action-adventure
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox 360 release date: March 27th, 2007
Metacritic score: 65
Regular Microsoft Store price: $19.99
Based on the 2007 Disney film of the same name, Meet the Robinsons follows Wilbur Robinson as he travels to the past to save the future. Players will use various futuristic gadgets as they adventure through different locations and time periods.
Source: Xbox
