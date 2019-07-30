News
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 rumoured to feature improved water resistance, downgraded display

Jul 30, 2019

11:33 AM EDT

In an interesting turn of events, it looks like Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 10 is set to feature improved IP69 water resistance, but also a downgraded Full HD+ display rather than a QHD screen like its predecessors, according to often-reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24).

This is an interesting move on Samsung’s part given every Note since 2014 has featured a QHD display. The Note 10+, on the other hand, will reportedly feature a QHD display. HD+ typically measures in at 720 x 1520 pixels, while QHD features a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels.

Given the South Korean tech giant likely plans to release two stylus-equipped flagship smartphones, the Note 10 and the Note 10+, in some respects, it makes sense for the company to differentiate between the two handsets regarding specs.

Along with the display resolution change, the Note 10 and presumably the Note 10+ will feature an IP69 water and dust resistance rating compared to the Note 9’s IP68 rating. The ‘6’ in this rating indicates the smartphone is completely dust-right and vacuum-sealed, with the ‘9’ stating that the phone offers protection against “high temperature jet sprays, wash-downs or steam-cleaning procedures,” according to The Enclosure Company.

It’s important to keep in mind that it’s unclear what this additional IP69 protection practically means in the context of a smartphone.

Other recent Note 10 and Note 10+ related leaks include the fact that the phone is reportedly set to be available in pink.

We’ll have more on Samsung’s Note 10 in the coming days.

Source: Twitter – Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), The Enclosure Company

