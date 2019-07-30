Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 rumoured to feature improved water resistance, downgraded display

In an interesting turn of events, it looks like Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 10 is set to feature improved IP69 water resistance, but also a downgraded Full HD+ display rather than a QHD screen like its predecessors, according to often-reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24).
This is an interesting move on Samsung’s part given every Note since 2014 has featured a QHD display. The Note 10+, on the other hand, will reportedly feature a QHD display. HD+ typically measures in at 720 x 1520 pixels, while QHD features a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels.
Given the South Korean tech giant likely plans to release two stylus-equipped flagship smartphones, the Note 10 and the Note 10+, in some respects, it makes sense for the company to differentiate between the two handsets regarding specs.
Along with the display resolution change, the Note 10 and presumably the Note 10+ will feature an IP69 water and dust resistance rating compared to the Note 9’s IP68 rating. The ‘6’ in this rating indicates the smartphone is completely dust-right and vacuum-sealed, with the ‘9’ stating that the phone offers protection against “high temperature jet sprays, wash-downs or steam-cleaning procedures,” according to The Enclosure Company.
It’s important to keep in mind that it’s unclear what this additional IP69 protection practically means in the context of a smartphone.
Other recent Note 10 and Note 10+ related leaks include the fact that the phone is reportedly set to be available in pink.
We’ll have more on Samsung’s Note 10 in the coming days.
Source: Twitter – Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), The Enclosure Company
