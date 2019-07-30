Android Auto’s new interface is rolling out again

Multiple users on Reddit and Twitter have received the new version of Android Auto’s in-car interface, indicating that the new version of Google’s infotainment system is rolling out now.
On June 25th, a single Reddit post misled users into believing the fresh interface was releasing. This time around there are more users who have the new version of Android auto, as well as a Play Store review about the new look.
The new design features a grid of apps and removes the home screen that was one of the defining features of earlier versions of Android Auto.
The phone-centric version of the platform hasn’t received the update, so it seems likely Google plans to focus on Assistant Driving mode for users with cars that don’t support Android Auto on their infotainment screen.
Overall, the new layout looks pretty cool, and the updated design is a nice change compared to the older version. I’ll update this post with more of my findings after some hands-on time with the platform.
If you’re an iOS user, Apple also updated the look of CarPlay and added new features to the platform in iOS 13. Stay tuned for more information on that interface as well.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Google to confirm if this feature is rolling out to Canadians. Some users are reporting being able to get the update by downloading the latest version of the app
Comments