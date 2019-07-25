Amazon Canada discounts PlayStation 4 Slim to $319.95

News
Sony first launched the PlayStation 4 in Canada on November 15th, 2013 and the company recently announced global sales for the console have surpassed 91.6 million consoles.

If you’ve been waiting purchase the PS4 at a discount then you might be interested this Amazon Canada deal. The massive online retailer has discounted the 1TB Slim PS4 model by 16 percent to $319.95 CAD, which represents savings of $60.04.

Amazon is also currently offering a sale on various titles, including Spider-Man for 40 percent off at $29.96, Far Cry New Dawn for $29.99, and Kingdom Hearts 3 for $34.99 (56 percent off).

There is no indication from Amazon Canada or Sony as to when the sale ends.

Source: Amazon Canada

