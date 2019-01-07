Sony has sold 91.6 million PlayStation 4 consoles to date

Sony has sold 91.6 million PlayStation 4 units consoles to date, the company announced today at its CES 2019 keynote.
The news was announced by Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida. The executive also announced that the company sold 5.6 million PlayStation 4 units this past holiday season. With the curtain on the eighth console generation likely to fall sometime in the next two to three years, the PlayStation 4 is expected to complete the generation with the most units sold.
In addition, the company announced that its PlayStation Online service has more than 90-million active users (this includes individuals who play on the company’s previous PlayStation 3 console).
Now more than five years old, Sony first launched the PlayStation 4 in Canada on November 15th, 2013. This past year, the console had a stellar year in which Sony released first-party titles like God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man.
