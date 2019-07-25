News
PREVIOUS|

Drake signs partnership with SiriusXM and Pandora

Jul 25, 2019

2:05 PM EDT

0 comments

Drake Toronto Raptors parade

Drake has signed a creative partnership with SiriusXM and Pandora.

As part of the agreement, a radio station dedicated to the Toronto-born rapper, as well as collaborations with “creative talent” and other music chosen by him, will roll out to users this fall.

This is SiriusXM and Pandora’s first major partnership since the two companies merged in February. SiriusXM is available in Canada, although Pandora is not.

Financial terms of the partnership are unclear. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming months.

However, the isn’t the first time Drake has signed a lucrative deal with a music service. In 2015, Drizzy provided songs exclusively to Apple Music in a deal that was reportedly worth $19 million USD (about $25 million CAD).

Image credit: NBA

Source: Billboard

Related Articles

News

Jan 8, 2019

6:24 PM EDT

Canadian music streaming increases by 47% in 2018, Drake topped the charts

News

Jun 24, 2019

3:17 PM EDT

SiriusXM releases new digital packages to compete with music streaming giants

News

Jul 24, 2019

7:08 PM EDT

Alberta real estate sellers get safety app after Calgary agent assaulted

Business

Dec 13, 2018

3:34 PM EDT

Drake to perform at Las Vegas nightclub during CES 2019

Comments