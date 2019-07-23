Apple patches GPS time rollover issue on 2012 and older iOS devices

Apart from introducing the ECG function and reinstating the Walkie-Talkie app on Apple Watch, Apple has also released iOS updates that remedy a GPS time rollover issue on its devices from 2012 and older.
As part of the rollout, the iPhone 5 and iPad (4th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular will receive the iOS 10.3.4 update. On the other hand, the iPhone 4S and cellular variants of the iPad mini (1st generation), iPad 2, and iPad (3rd generation) will get the iOS 9.3.6.
Carriers like TELUS and Bell also started informing their customers that the rollover may negatively impact their devices. Telus listed 21 phones that will not get software mitigation.
Dubbed as the Y2K crisis but for the GPS, the issue may cause many location-enabled devices to provide inaccurate location information to emergency services like 911, which may raise severe safety concerns.
If you are on an old phone abandoned by its manufacturer, it’s a good idea to upgrade now for the sake of personal safety.
Via: iPhone in Canada
