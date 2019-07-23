News
Dairy Queen iOS and Android mobile ordering app launches in Canada

Skip the long summer lines at Dairy Queen with the fast food restaurant's new mobile app

Jul 23, 2019

6:02 PM EDT

Dairy Queen

The most important news of the entire summer is here: Dairy Queen has launched its iOS and Android mobile ordering app in Canada.

Unfortunately, as it stands, it doesn’t look like any Dairy Queen locations in the Toronto area are offering mobile ordering. It’s possible the feature could still be in the process of rolling out at physical Dairy Queen locations across the country.

The surprisingly well-designed app includes the ability to redeem in-app rewards at participating Dairy Queen locations, coupons and, most importantly, mobile ordering when the feature becomes available.

The U.S. version of the Dairy Queen app has supported mobile ordering since last year.

MobileSyup has reached out to Dairy Queen for more information regarding when the new app’s mobile ordering feature is set to be available.

On the bright side, it looks like it might soon be possible to order that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard you’ve been craving ahead of time to skip the long summer lines the fast food chain is known for.

Dairy Queen’s new mobile ordering app is available on iOS and Android.

