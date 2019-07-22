News
Apple re-enables Walkie-Talkie function on Apple Watches

Jul 22, 2019

3:42 PM EDT

Walkie-Talkie watchOS 5

With the release of iOS 12.4 and watchOS 5.3, Apple has brought back the Apple Watch’s Walkie-Talkie app.

Apple disabled the feature around two weeks ago after a software loophole allowed unauthorized parties to eavesdrop using the app.

To minimize security risk, Apple then suspended the entire app to fix it.

The company also claimed that its investigation did not find any evidence of exploitation using the vulnerability.

However, this is not the first time that an Apple feature has a severe privacy flaw. Back in January, Group FaceTime had a bug that allowed “Group FaceTime users to listen in on conversations before a call has been answered.”

Apple patched the flaw in iOS 12.1.4. In order to download watchOS 5.3, navigate to the iOS Apple Watch app and select ‘General,’ and ‘Software Update.’

Source: MacRumors 

