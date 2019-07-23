Google to crack down on Chrome extensions this October with ‘Project Strobe’

Google has revealed that it will crack down harder on Chrome browser extensions in October.
At this time, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant will conduct Project Strobe, a review of third-party developer access to Google account and Android device data.
Overall, developers who write the extensions that customize Chrome’s behaviour will be subject to two requirements. First, extensions will only be allowed to gather as little personal data as necessary. Further, develops will need to post a privacy policy to clearly explain their approach to data collection.
Developers found in violation of these rules will have their extensions booted from the Chrome web store. They’ll then need to prove themselves compliant in order to be reinstated.
Google first revealed Project Strobe last October 2018 following a massive data exposure through its Google+ service.
Source: Google
