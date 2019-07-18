News
Android Q DP3 now available on OnePlus 6/6T and OnePlus 7 Pro

Jul 18, 2019

4:23 PM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus 6/6T and OnePlus 7 Pro owners in Canada can now install the third Android Q beta on their OnePlus smartphone, the company announced on Thursday.

As with the previous OnePlus Android Q preview, updating requires a full device data wipe. OnePlus also, once again, warns against attempting to install the beta unless individuals have prior experience flashing a device.

Beyond that, the company notes that there are a couple of known issues. On the OnePlus 6T, for instance, the in-display fingerprint scanner icon does not appear on the ambient display. A variety of stability and application compatibility issues plague the OnePlus 6/6T and 7 Pro, as well.

Instructions on how to install the beta can be found on the OnePlus community forums. See the source links below for specific instructions on how to install the beta on the OnePlus 6/6T and OnePlus 7 Pro, respectively.

Google first pushed the developer preview to Pixel smartphones at its 2019 I/O developer conference. We’ll likely see Google publically release Android Q before the end of the summer.

Source: OnePlus (1), (2)

