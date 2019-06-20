News
Android Q DP2 now available on OnePlus 7 Pro

Jun 20, 2019

4:15 PM EDT

Hot on the heels of the OnePlus 6 and 6T, the second Android Q developer preview is now available to download on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

As before, it’s not recommended to install the beta if your OnePlus 7 Pro is your primary device; you’ll need to perform a full data wipe to install the beta.

This time around, known issues include:

  • Reading mode doesn’t work
  • Display mode doesn’t work
  • The verification window can’t pop up in Wi-Fi anonymous connection
  • Low probability of stability issues

Find full instructions on how to install the beta on the OnePlus forums. Note, however, the company recommends against attempting to install Android Q DP2 without prior experience of flashing a phone.

Google will likely release a stable build of Android Q later this summer. Last year, OnePlus updated the OnePlus 6 to Android 9 Pie 45 days after the official release of the operating system.

Source: OnePlus

