Hot on the heels of the OnePlus 6 and 6T, the second Android Q developer preview is now available to download on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.
As before, it’s not recommended to install the beta if your OnePlus 7 Pro is your primary device; you’ll need to perform a full data wipe to install the beta.
This time around, known issues include:
- Reading mode doesn’t work
- Display mode doesn’t work
- The verification window can’t pop up in Wi-Fi anonymous connection
- Low probability of stability issues
Find full instructions on how to install the beta on the OnePlus forums. Note, however, the company recommends against attempting to install Android Q DP2 without prior experience of flashing a phone.
Google will likely release a stable build of Android Q later this summer. Last year, OnePlus updated the OnePlus 6 to Android 9 Pie 45 days after the official release of the operating system.
Source: OnePlus
Comments