Eight more Ford vehicles now work with Android Auto

Ford added another eight vehicles to its Android Auto compatibility list, including three regular cars, four vans, and the second generation Ford GT mid-engine supercar with a 647 horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine.
Below is a list of all eight additions to the Android Auto roster:
- EcoSport 2017-
- Fiesta 2017-
- GT 2017-
- KA+ 2017-
- Tourneo Courier 2017-
- Tourneo Custom 2017-
- Transit Courier 2017-
- Transit Custom 2017-
It is important to note that Ford only sells the top three models — the EcoSport, Fiesta and GT — in Canada.
Likely, these vehicles will need an update from your local Ford dealer to enable Android Auto.
Further, Ford the 2017+ Vignale from the list for an unknown reason.
Source: Android Auto Via: Android Police
