Eight more Ford vehicles now work with Android Auto

Three of the models, the EcoSport 2017, Fiesta 2017 and GT 2017, are all sold in Canada

Jul 5, 2019

3:45 PM EDT

Ford GT 2017

Ford added another eight vehicles to its Android Auto compatibility list, including three regular cars, four vans, and the second generation Ford GT mid-engine supercar with a 647 horsepower twin-turbo V6 engine.

Below is a list of all eight additions to the Android Auto roster:

  • EcoSport 2017-
  • Fiesta 2017-
  • GT 2017-
  • KA+ 2017-
  • Tourneo Courier 2017-
  • Tourneo Custom 2017-
  • Transit Courier 2017-
  • Transit Custom 2017-

It is important to note that Ford only sells the top three models — the EcoSport, Fiesta and GT — in Canada.

Likely, these vehicles will need an update from your local Ford dealer to enable Android Auto.

Further, Ford the 2017+ Vignale from the list for an unknown reason.

Source: Android Auto Via: Android Police

