Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outages affecting users in Canada

Social media users in Canada and other countries around the world are reporting outages with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
According to users, the trio of Facebook-owned apps have been suffering from intermittent functionality issues since early Wednesday morning. Specifically, it appears that some people are having trouble viewing or uploading images.
No one:
Not a single soul:
Instagram,WhatsApp,Facebook and Twitter:#instagramdown #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/ExBtEolsgL
— Zarah🇵🇰 (@ZarahKhatoon) July 3, 2019
#WhatsAppDown #FacebookDown #InstagramDown
Me: *checks Wi-Fi*
*disconnects from Wi-Fi*
*reconnects to Wi-Fi*
*checks WhatsApp*
*restarts phone*
*checks WhatsApp*
*checks Facebook & Instagram*
*checks Wi-Fi*
*finally checks Twitter*
Me: pic.twitter.com/AKFfCcJu20
— Harshal (@iHarshalWatts) July 3, 2019
Me running to Twitter to check if everyone is experiencing #whatsappdown #facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/VImhRRKLoC
— Victor✌Kirira™ (@Kiriravictor) July 3, 2019
Outage tracking sites like Down Detector note that the issues are popping up mostly in Eastern United States and parts of Europe and South America, although a quick check of Twitter shows many Canadians tweeting about outages on their end as well. In fact, #instagramdown is trending on Twitter in Canada.
For what it’s worth, I’ve had trouble viewing Instagram Stories in our MobileSyrup office, while some of my coworkers haven’t been able to load images in their Facebook News Feeds.
In a statement to Mashable, a Facebook spokesperson acknowledged that “some people and businesses are currently having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps.” The spokesperson says the company is “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”
Have you experienced any outages today? Are your social media platforms back up and running? Let us know in the comments.
