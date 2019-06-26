Amazon’s new 5.5-inch smart display, the Echo Show 5, is now available to order in Canada.
The compact device comes in at $99 CAD and offers most of the major features from its larger sibling, the Echo Show.
First of all, the new device has a physical shutter that covers the camera, in addition to a switch that disconnects both the camera and the microphone digitally.
Amazon is also adding voice commands that allow users to delete their conversation history with Alexa.
So far, in the time we’ve spent with the Show 5, which is equipped with a decent little speaker and sports a design that’s compact and perfect for a desk or a bedside table.
Follow along with MobileSyrup for the full review in the coming weeks.
The device comes in both ‘Charcoal’ and ‘Sandstone.’ You can also order them in bundles with various Ring Doorbells.
You can check it out on Amazon.ca here.
