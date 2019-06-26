The CWTA has helped recycled almost 7 million mobile devices

Through its Recycle My Cell program, the Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA) says it has helped divert almost 7 million mobile devices from Canadian landfills.
The milestone comes as the program celebrates its 10th year anniversary this week.
In 2018, the CWTA says it recycled 431,943 devices alone. All told, the organization has seen 6,985,325 devices come through its program.
If you recently purchased a new phone, the best thing you can do with your old device is find a new home for it. Smartphones, in particular, require a lot of rare earth metals to build, which are notoriously difficult to mine and recycle.
