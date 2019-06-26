NBC to take back ‘The Office’ from Netflix for its own upcoming streaming platform

Netflix revealed that it will no longer have the rights to ‘The Office,’ as NBC decided to take the show back for its own streaming platform.
The Office will be on Netflix until January 2021, after which it will be moved to NBC’s streaming platform where it will stay for five years.
We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021
— Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019
NBC said in January it has plans to launch its own ad-supported streaming service in 2020. It will reportedly cost $10 USD per month (about $13.15 CAD) for cord-cutters but will be free to traditional TV subscribers.
NBC confirmed to MobileSyrup that “the NBCU streaming service will launch in the US in 2020. We haven’t announced pricing or details on international availability at this point.”
In a statement released by NBC, the company says The Office is one of its most prized series.
“We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service,” said Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBC Universal’s direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises in the statement.
The statement also says that the streaming platform will include popular television and films, content from outside partners, along with original programming.
CNBC’s Technology editor, Steve Kovach, outlined the issue that could arise as more companies continue to release their own services, such as the potential increase in costs around TV and entertainment.
Over next few years we’ll see networks pull licensed content off Netflix for their own services. Then we’ll have more services than anyone can afford. Most will struggle. Then someone will have the brilliant idea to bundle them all together for one price. https://t.co/J03a4hNgc0
— Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) June 26, 2019
For now, fans of The Office can continue to enjoy the series on Netflix.
