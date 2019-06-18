News
Nintendo to release Dr. Mario World on iOS and Android on July 10

Jun 18, 2019

10:18 AM EDT

Dr Mario World

Nintendo will release Dr. Mario World, its next mobile game, on July 10th, the Japanese gaming giant announced on Monday.

Dr. Mario World will be available on both Android and iOS.

Alongside the news, Nintendo released an almost four-minute video that details the gameplay of Dr. Mario World, as well as how Nintendo plans to tailor the game to mobile — think: stamina meters and the like. Essentially, Dr. Mario World is a match three game. However, players have limited pills with which to clear a stage. The crux of the game then is to be efficient as possible.

Pre-registration for Dr. Mario World is open now. Visit the game’s website to find out more.

Source: Nintendo

