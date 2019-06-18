Google to implement 3D and augmented reality ads for ‘immersive’ experience

In an effort to make advertising more interactive and immersive, Google has announced advertisers can now add augmented reality and interactive 3D objects to their ads.
The company announced a new feature called ‘Swirl,’ which is an immersive display format designed for mobile web and on Display & Video 360. The feature allows users to interact with a product “as if the product was in front of them.”
You can look at every angle of the product by rotating the 3D object. Brands that already use 3D advertising methods can create a Swirl ad by using the 3D component in Google Web Designer.
Google also introduced an augmented reality (AR) YouTube beauty try-on feature. It allows users to try on make-up while they follow along with their favourite YouTube creators. The feature uses FameBite by YouTube, which is Google’s branded content platform.
MAC cosmetics ran a lipstick campaign ad test with the AR feature, which showed that 30 percent of viewers interacted with the AR experience.
Google is also implementing a new livestream-based ad feature. The company introduced a new template in the Google Web Designer that allows ad creators to produce an ad with content directly from a YouTube livestream.
Source: Google Via: 9to5Google
