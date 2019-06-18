Microsoft PowerPoint will help you rehearse by giving you pacing tips and more

If you’ve ever had to do a presentation, you know the experience can be nerve-wracking. However, rehearsing can help, and with that in mind, Microsoft is bringing an artificial intelligence-powered assistant coach to PowerPoint.
Dubbed ‘Presenter Coach,’ the feature appears during rehearsal mode and provides feedback on your presentation skills by listening to you with your computer’s microphone. The coach offers tips about pacing and using filler words. It also warns about inclusive language, such as suggesting you use ‘police officer’ instead of ‘policeman.’
On top of that, Presenter Coach will highlight culturally insensitive phrases, warn you not to use profanity and tell you if you’re just reading off the slides.
At the end of your rehearsal, the coach presents a report with metrics about your pacing and other essential aspects of presentations.
Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about the coach popping up during your actual presentation and causing more stress. Presenter Coach is only available during rehearsal mode.
The feature is coming to PowerPoint on the web this summer and will eventually roll out to mobile and desktop at a later date.
Along with Presenter Coach, Microsoft plans to improve its designer tool that helps make presentations look better. It’ll also leverage its Perspective Engine from Microsoft Research that will detect large numbers, such as 652,232km² and break them down into more digestible statements, like “about equal to the size of Texas.”
Source: The Verge
