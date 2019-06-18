Heritage Minister appoints former Astral Media exec as new CRTC regional member of Quebec

Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism Minister Pablo Rodriguez appointed Alicia Barin as the regional member of Quebec at the CRTC.
Barin has over 20 years of experience in the Canadian media industry. According to her LinkedIn, she was the vice-president of strategic planning at Astral Media, which is under Bell, from 2003 to 2013. She was involved in regulatory initiatives, service launches, and business acquisitions.
Since 2013, she worked in corporate affairs for ÆCO Project Management Inc. and Barin Architecture + Design.
“In her role as regional member for Quebec, I am confident she will support the CRTC’s mandate and help address the challenges of the digital age,” said Rodriguez in a press release.
This appointment was made following the government’s new approach to Governor-in-Council appointments, which supports an open and transparent selection process. It aims for gender parity and hopes to reflect diversity.
Barin’s five-year term will begin on August 11, 2019.
Source: Canadian Heritage
