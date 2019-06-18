News
iOS 13 feature reminds you to cancel active subscriptions before uninstalling apps

Jun 18, 2019

11:43 AM EDT

A new iOS 13 feature prompts users to cancel their subscription when they uninstall an app, which will potentially help users save money by unsubscribing from unwanted services.

MacStoriesFederico Viticci first noted the feature and outlined it in a tweet.

Since the App Store shifted from an up-front payment model to subscription services, many apps rely on getting money through users who forget about reoccurring payments, as noted by TechCrunch.

The feature notifies users of their next automatic renewable date, and offers a link that will allow them to manage their subscription.

Apple announced iOS 13 earlier this month at WWDC, and includes a number of new features including dark mode.

However, this feature could be among the most helpful.

Source: Twitter Via: TechCrunch

