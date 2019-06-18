iOS 13 feature reminds you to cancel active subscriptions before uninstalling apps

A new iOS 13 feature prompts users to cancel their subscription when they uninstall an app, which will potentially help users save money by unsubscribing from unwanted services.
MacStories’ Federico Viticci first noted the feature and outlined it in a tweet.
Never seen this alert before – Apple now tells you if an app you’re deleting has a subscription still active. Good move.
Since the App Store shifted from an up-front payment model to subscription services, many apps rely on getting money through users who forget about reoccurring payments, as noted by TechCrunch.
The feature notifies users of their next automatic renewable date, and offers a link that will allow them to manage their subscription.
Apple announced iOS 13 earlier this month at WWDC, and includes a number of new features including dark mode.
However, this feature could be among the most helpful.
