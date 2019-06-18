Some Apple Stores in Canada redesigned for simpler shopping experience

Various Apple customers in Canada and the U.S. are sharing images of redesigned Apple Stores in their areas.
As reported by 9to5Mac, the changes to each store have been made to offer a simpler shopping experience to customers.
For example, certain stores in Canada (such as the Coquitlam, B.C. location) now have signs that point to an express checkout line for shoppers buying small accessories like cables and headphones. As 9to5Mac notes, the free Apple Store iOS app lets users skip lines with a self-checkout feature, but the new signage seems to be intended to help those who aren’t aware of any of this.
As well, some customers have noted that marquee locations in the U.S. (including those in San Francisco’s Union Square and the Apple Park Visitor Center) have new signage that better explains the differences between iPhone models. For example, a new infographic in these stores compares the specs and pricing of the most recent iPhone XS family of devices.
It’s unclear if this signage will make its way to Canadian stores.
Via: 9t05Mac
