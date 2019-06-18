Asus will reportedly launch the ROG Phone II on July 23rd. This report comes from Taiwan-based publication DigiTimes. After the launch, Asus will show off the handset at Chinajoy, a game show in mainland China on August 2nd.
Both Tencent and Asus are working together on this upcoming handset. The phone will reportedly cost 4,399 RMB ($853.54 CAD).
Additionally, the ROG Phone II will reportedly sport a 120Hz display, according to a past Weibo post. Additionally, Tencent Games will launch a new game called Under One Person that’ll run at 120Hz natively.
The ROG Phone II will be the successor to the original ROG Phone, which featured a 90Hz display and a Snapdragon 845 chipset.
