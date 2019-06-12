Location-based Stranger Things game coming to mobile in 2020

Finnish game developer and publisher Next Games plans to release a puzzle/RPG Stranger Things game for mobile that uses the player’s location like Pokémon Go.
In the past the company has made a few mobile Walking Dead games, with Walking Dead: Our World also being a location-based game.
“The mobile game will reimagine the Stranger Things universe in the style of an 80’s Saturday morning cartoon. Through location-based mechanics and Google Maps integration, players can explore The Upside Down hidden around them in their daily travels and work with fellow fans to fight back its emerging evils,” reads the game’s press release.
This isn’t the first Stranger Things game, but it is the first to include location-based and multiplayer aspects.
Notably, Stranger Things 3: The Game is set to release next month on July 4th, and it looks like an old school NES action games.
Source: Next Games
Comments