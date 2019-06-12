News
PREVIOUS|

Google resumes Android Q Beta 4 rollout after fixing bootloop bug

It's safe to update to the most recent Q beta again

Jun 12, 2019

2:44 PM EDT

0 comments

Google is resuming the Android Q Beta 4 update after fixing an issue that caused boot loops for some users.

The fourth iteration of the Android Q beta started rolling out to users on June 6th, but Google promptly paused the rollout after users reported bootloops.

According to XDA Developers, the bootloop issues primarily affected Pixel 2 XL devices, although some reports surfaced of affected Pixel 3 phones.

Regardless, Google investigated and fixed the issue, and is now rolling out a new OTA to devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program.

The new update, version QPP4.190502.019 should be hitting all devices today, including those that successfully updated to the previous version of Beta 4, QPP4.190502.018. We’ve already gotten the update to a Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 2 XL in the MobileSyrup office.

If you’d rather manually update your device to Beta 4, Google has also posted the new system and OTA images for Pixel phones. You can find the system images here and the OTAs here.

Source: Twitter Via: XDA Developers

Related Articles

News

Jun 11, 2019

8:13 PM EDT

Google working to fix Assistant setup issue on Nest

News

Jun 5, 2019

5:40 PM EDT

Here are some of the new features in Android Q’s Beta 4

News

Jun 6, 2019

1:55 PM EDT

Google pauses Android Q Beta 4 update due to bootloop

News

Jun 12, 2019

2:53 PM EDT

Google confirms design of Pixel 4

Comments