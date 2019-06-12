Google resumes Android Q Beta 4 rollout after fixing bootloop bug

Google is resuming the Android Q Beta 4 update after fixing an issue that caused boot loops for some users.
The fourth iteration of the Android Q beta started rolling out to users on June 6th, but Google promptly paused the rollout after users reported bootloops.
According to XDA Developers, the bootloop issues primarily affected Pixel 2 XL devices, although some reports surfaced of affected Pixel 3 phones.
Regardless, Google investigated and fixed the issue, and is now rolling out a new OTA to devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program.
We’ve resolved the issue affecting some users when updating to Beta 4 and we’re resuming updates. All enrolled devices will receive a new Beta 4 update to QPP4.190502.019 (even those with Beta 4 QPP4.190502.018 installed). We’ve also updated downloadable images for developers. pic.twitter.com/7xxCemrfXa
— Android Developers (@AndroidDev) June 11, 2019
The new update, version QPP4.190502.019 should be hitting all devices today, including those that successfully updated to the previous version of Beta 4, QPP4.190502.018. We’ve already gotten the update to a Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 2 XL in the MobileSyrup office.
If you’d rather manually update your device to Beta 4, Google has also posted the new system and OTA images for Pixel phones. You can find the system images here and the OTAs here.
Source: Twitter Via: XDA Developers
