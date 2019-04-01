Google is no longer selling the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL in Canada

Google Canada no longer offers the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL on its online store.
Google made the change within the past couple of weeks. Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine indicates that as of March 14th the Pixel 2 series was still available in the store; on March 18th, Google removed the Pixel 2 specific webpages. Google’s phone category page no longer shows the Pixel 2 handsets.
Additionally, typing in the previous URL for the Pixel 2 will now redirect users to the Pixel 3.
Recently the Pixel 2 XL was available on the store for $300 off, suggesting that the company was attempting to clear stock.
Google released the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL back in October 2017. While the device isn’t even two years old yet, the company seems to like to streamline its current flagship before the two-year mark. On April 10th, 2018 MobilleSyrup reported that the Pixel series was no longer available on the company’s website. It seems like the company is creating a pattern, and might stop selling the Pixel 3 series in early April or late March in 2020, if the pattern holds true.
For those still interested in the Pixel 2 series, there are still some carriers who still have the smartphones. Telus and Koodo both have limited stock of the Pixel 2 XL, Fido has both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and Videotron also has both smartphones but in-store only. The Pixel 2 and 2 XL are also both available at Amazon Canada.
Source: Google Canada, Via: Android Police
