Google pauses Android Q Beta 4 update due to bootloop

Those clamouring to get their hands on the latest Android Q beta may want to hold off for a bit.
After Android Q Beta 4 went live on June 5th, several users ran into problems when they tried to install the over-the-air (OTA) update. Specifically, users found themselves stuck in a bootloop.
Google has since taken to Reddit to respond to the reports, saying it has paused the update while it investigates. You can read the full statement below:
We’re aware of an issue with Android Q Beta 4 related to installing updates. We’ve temporarily paused Beta 4 OTA updates to all Pixel devices as we investigate the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience, and will provide an update once the issue is resolved.
While these kinds of incidents should be expected with beta software, it’s worth noting that the Android Beta Program has been a rather reliable one since its inception.
Another oddity with this particular instance is that Google changed how Android handles updates back in version 7.0 Nougat when it introduced A/B (Seamless) System Updates. A/B updates should prevent these kinds of issues.
For the unfamiliar, A/B updates use two partitions on the phone, one for the current Android installation (A) and one for the update (B). When an update comes, it’s installed on partition B. Then when the user reboots, it checks the update, and if everything’s okay, the device boots partition B, and partition A becomes the new update partition.
If there’s an issue when booting the updated partition B, Android should revert to partition A.
Unfortunately, this safety net failed with Android Q Beta 4.
So, if the OTA made it’s way to your device, don’t update it for now. If you’ve already updated it, Android Central has a few things you can try to recover your phone, although you may have to factory reset it.
Ultimately, this stands as a reason why you shouldn’t run beta software on your primary phone. Things can break, and you’d be better off testing on a secondary device in case things go wrong.
Source: Reddit Via: Android Central, The Verge
