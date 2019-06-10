Ubisoft unveils ‘Uplay+’ gaming subscription, coming to Google Stadia

Following a leak back in May, Ubisoft has confirmed at E3 2019 that it is working on a Ubisoft video game subscription service for PC.
Leaks indicated it would be called ‘Ubisoft Pass,’ but it’s officially referred to as ‘Uplay+.’
Like rival publisher Electronic Arts’ EA Access, Uplay+ is a monthly subscription service that grants players unlimited access to a library of games.
Upcoming titles like Watch Dogs: Legion, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Rainbow Six Quarantine will be included, as well as recent titles like The Division 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Far Cry 5. Further, classic Ubisoft titles, including older Splinter Cell, Far Cry, Prince of Persia and Rayman games, will be offered through Uplay+.
The service will cost $19.99 CAD/month and offer a library of over 100 Ubisoft games. Uplay+ will launch on September 3rd, 2019.
As well, Ubisoft confirmed the service is coming to Google’s Stadia streaming service sometime in 2020.
Ubisoft says players who sign up between now and August 15th to get free access to Uplay+ from September 3rd through September 30th.
Comments