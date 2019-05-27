‘Ubisoft Pass’ subscription service seems to have accidentally been leaked

Games publishing giant Ubisoft appears to be working on some sort of subscription service.
First reported by VG247, a Resetera user has found a placeholder image on Ubisoft’s website for something called a ‘Ubisoft Pass Premium.’
No other details accompanied the image, which has since been removed. However, based on the wording, it seems to suggest a tiered Ubisoft subscription service is in the works.
Exactly how the Ubisoft Pass would work or how much it might cost remains unclear. It’s also unknown which platforms it might appear on. However, it makes sense that the French publisher would want to launch its own paid games service, especially since other major gaming companies already offer one.
Electronic Arts, one of Ubisoft’s main publishing competitors, currently has its own ‘EA Access’ service on Xbox One and PC (on the latter platform under the name ‘Origin Access’). EA Access is also coming to PlayStation 4 this July. For a monthly fee, EA Access offers a growing catalogue of EA titles, as well as exclusive discounts and 10-hour trials on new release games.
Microsoft, meanwhile, has its premium Xbox Game Pass service, which similarly offers unlimited access to more than 200 games, including all Xbox Game Studios-published titles. Ubisoft has supported Game Pass in the past, including, most notably, with The Divison.
It seems likely that the Ubisoft Pass would take some inspiration from EA Access or Game Pass. Ubisoft has a large lineup of franchises that could be featured in a subscription service, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, Just Dance and The Division.
Many of these games are made in Canada, too, with Ubisoft Québec developing last year Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Ubisoft Montreal leading developing on most other Assassin’s Creed titles, as well as the Far Cry, Rainbow Six and Watch Dogs franchises.
Ubisoft may reveal the Ubisoft Pass in two weeks at the Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3). As in previous years, the company will hold a keynote presentation at the trade show on Monday, June 10th to reveal new games.
