Protect your system from exploits with Heimdal Thor Premium Home Antivirus

Many people are under the impression that subscription-based antivirus programs are a thing of the past. There’s a general misconception that Windows Defender does a “good enough” job in most cases. However, Defender is just a barebones program and it won’t pinpoint more serious or subtle threats as a dedicated antivirus will. If you care about your security and privacy, you need a dedicated antivirus like Heimdal Thor, which is on sale for $93.75.
Heimdal Thor Premium Home Antivirus combines two cybersecurity products: Vigilance Home and Foresight Home. These two services use machine-learning to detect ransomware, data leakage, viruses, APTs, exploits, and other threats that might harm your system. Thor uses a lightweight, unobtrusive client that’s easy to set up, monitors your system, and patches your other programs so that your computer runs smoothly and securely.
Your system can contract countless infections if you browse even your favorite websites haphazardly, so you need an antivirus program that will keep you safe without hindering your performance. You can sign up for a five-year Heimdal Thor Premium Home Antivirus subscription for $93.75 CAD [$69.95 USD], or 30% off.
