ZoogVPN is perfect if you want advanced control over your security for $40.48

There are countless hackers, identity thieves, and even government agencies vying for your private data, so using a VPN is crucial when browsing the web. However, VPNs aren’t created equal; some are built for unparalleled browsing speed while others emphasize maximum security. If you want a VPN that lets you choose your level of speed and security, you can sign up for ZoogVPN for as low as $40.48.
ZoogVPN sets itself apart by allowing you to choose the VPN protocol that’s right for you. You can choose between OpenVPN UDP/TCP, L2TP/IPsec, PPTP, and IKEv2 depending on whether you want speed, security, or a good mix of both. Additionally, ZoogVPN lets you bypass internet censorship in areas that have geographically blocked content, allowing you to access streaming services where you otherwise couldn’t. Finally, ZoogVPN hand-picks its servers and touts a zero-logging policy, ensuring only the best service when connecting to the web.
Zoog offers the perfect VPN if you want exceptional control over your browsing speed and security. Protect 5 devices with ZoogVPN for just $40.48 CAD [$29.99 USD], or up to 25 devices for just $27 CAD more.
Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!
Comments