Cogeco invests $1 billion to expand broadband network in Ontario and Quebec

Cogeco announced that it plans to invest over $1 billion over four years towards the expansion of its hybrid fibre coaxial cable network in order to extend its regional internet coverage across Ontario and Quebec.
The company says it offers internet services with speeds that are greater than 120Mbps across 400 municipalities in the two provinces, and is rolling out 1Gbps internet speeds.
Further, Cogeco says it aims to provide a personalized video experience, and is preparing its entry into the wireless services market.
The company said in a press release that it is “delighted to be working closely with so many municipalities and towns to extend and enhance our network so that we can deliver ultra-high-speed connectivity to as many residents, families and businesses as possible,” according to Philippe Jetté, president and chief executive officer at Cogeco Inc.
Jetté added that Cogeco intends to participate in various government programs that aim to support high-speed internet access in underserved communities, including the CRTC’s recently introduced Broadband Fund.
Source: Cogeco
