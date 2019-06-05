Google Maps to show current vehicle speed in 10 countries, including Canada

Google’s mission to create a safe driving environment doesn’t just stop with the addition of speed limits and speed cameras in Google Maps. The company is rolling out a new feature on Maps that displays the current driving speed.
By combining this feature with the current speed limit and camera notifications, users should have everything they need to get to their destinations without receiving speeding tickets.
This feature is accessible via the navigation setting within the settings menu. Once enabled, the current speed and the speed limit will appear in the bottom left corner of the application during navigation. This feature is only available on smartphones right now. Android Auto is exempt from the initial launch.
The speedometer feature is one of the latest features that makes its way to Google Maps from its sister application Waze.
The speedometer appears to be rolling out in stages like most new Google features. The company confirmed it would come to 10 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Portugal, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.
However, this feature is not yet available to every Google Maps user in these countries. It has not shown up on my iOS or Android device, yet.
Source: Android Central
