Microsoft promises ‘new desktop experience’ for Xbox on Windows 10

Microsoft has renamed its Xbox app on Windows 10 to “Xbox Console Companion.”
In a message on Windows 10, Microsoft says Xbox Console Companion will be “a dedicated app for your Xbox console’s features and settings.”
Currently, the Xbox Windows 10 app gives players a way to manage their Xbox friends lists, messages and party features on a PC. However, it appears Microsoft aims to expand the app’s functionality by letting PC users control elements of their Xbox One remotely.
We have renamed our existing Xbox app to Xbox Console Companion app and it will be the best way to stay connected with your console experience. A new desktop experience is coming soon (requires Windows 10 May 2019 Update). Be sure to update and stay tuned for the latest!
— Larry 🔜 E3 (@majornelson) June 4, 2019
Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb, Microsoft’s Xbox Live director of programming, said on Twitter that the update will require the May 2019 version of Windows 10. However, a specific rollout date for the new update was not revealed, with Hyrb simply saying to “stay tuned” for more information.
This is Microsoft’s latest gaming-related update on Windows 10, following Xbox chief Phil Spencer’s confirmation earlier this year that the company is committed to making many improvements to the PC gaming experience.
In April, Microsoft revamped the Game Bar with Xbox friends and chat integration, as well as Spotify and meme support.
Last week, the tech giant confirmed that it is bringing a version of its on-demand Xbox Game Pass subscription service to PC. Additionally, Microsoft plans to release a number of its first-party titles for the first time on Steam, including the Vancouver-made Gears 5.
Via: The Verge
Comments