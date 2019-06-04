News
Tesla starts selling its own Model 3 wireless phone charger

If you've got a Model 3 and you want to overpay for a wireless charger, then this one's for you

Tesla has begun selling a wireless phone charger accessory for its Model 3 electric car.

The charger retails for $170 and can charge two Qi-enabled devices at once.

The pad fits into the centre console of the Model 3 below the touchscreen.

The company has covered the charger with silicon to help a phone stick to it so it doesn’t slide around. There is also a ridge in the centre of the charger so when two phones are on it they don’t bump into each other.

While the charger seems well made, the cost seems a little high compared to third-party chargers. Nomad even offers a charger that looks almost exactly the same but costs $130 instead.

Source: Tesla

