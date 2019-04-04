Spotify, chat and memes are coming to Windows 10 Game Bar

Microsoft has announced a number of new entertainment and social features coming to the Windows 10 Game bar.
The update is rolling out in preview now to Insiders and includes the following features, which are accessible by pressing Win+G.
- Spotify integration — users can now easily control music and podcasts on Spotify through a dedicated Spotify widget with play/pause/skip options and recommended playlists
- Gallery and Memes — players can now edit their captured screenshots into memes using the Gallery widget and share them through built-in Twitter integration
- Friends and Chat — a new social section will display a user’s Xbox friends and what they’re playing, who can then be contacted through messaging or voice chat, all without having to alt-tab out of a game. Chat is supported cross-platform across Xbox One, Windows 10, iOS and Android using Game Bar, consoles or the Xbox mobile app
- Customizable UI — users can choose which widgets to show and hide, where widgets are located and even pin them for quick access
Microsoft says many of these features are the result of a ‘PC Gaming Idea Drive’ that launched during the XO18 Xbox event last November to collect Windows 10 gaming feature suggestions from players.
Source: Xbox
