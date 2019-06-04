New iOS 13 API could fix Google Photos sync issues

For a while now, iOS users have expressed frustration over how Google Photos works on iPhone and iPad.
Specifically, the iOS version of the app needs to remain open while backing up photos, meaning users’ devices are effectively out of commission during this time.
However, this all looks to change with the debut of iOS 13, which brings with it a new background tasks API.
The API enables an app to schedule activities to run in the background without requiring users to keep it open. This would allow for regular iPhone or iPad use while Google Photos syncs in the background.
Developers will have the option of requiring that their app be connected to a power source or particular network to run in the background. Google Photos already does this on Android by requiring a device to be connected to Wi-Fi before beginning the backup process.
Currently, it appears that Google Photos settings on iOS will only allow for backup for a number of “minutes” at a time — at least, when not connected to Wi-Fi or a power source.
However, the new API also opens the door for other Google apps like Drive and Maps to receive similar background operation functionality.
Via: 9to5Google
