Best tech deals in Canada from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Here’s a roundup of some of the best tech deals going into the weekend in Canada.
Best Buy Canada
- Instant Pot – $89.99 (Save $90)
- Ring Doorbell – $238.99 (SAve $60
- Sonos One – $219.99 (save ($30)
- Canon M6 mirrorless camera – $599.99 (save $240)
- Polk Command bar with Alexa – $299 (save $80)
- Surface Laptop 2 with i5 – $1299 (save $350)
- Samsung 28-inch 4K monitor – $349 (save $50)
- 2TB WD portable harddrive – $89 (save $20)
Walmart.ca
- Samsung 65-inch 4K TV – $998 (save $200)
- Mercury Wireless charging pad – $10 (save $10)
- Apple iPad Wi-Fi 32 GB Tablet – $368 (Save $449)
Amazon.ca
- Anker Powercore 10,000mAh portable batter – $32.99 (save $6)
- TP-Link (Deco M4) AC1200 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System – $199.99 (save $50)
- Bowers & Wilkins PX Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones – $379 (save $100)
EB Games
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – $50 (Save $30)
- NBA 2K19 – $30
Canada Computers
- Xbox One controllers – $50 (save $25)
- Save $50 on PC gaming chairs
- WD 1TB SSD – $140 (Save $35)
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield V Bundle – $300 (save $80)
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console – $539 (Save $60)
The Source
- UE Boom 3 – $219 (Save $30)
- Amazon Fire TV 4K – $40 (Save $15) Starts June 7th
- Google Home – $99 (Save $30) Starts June 6th
- Nest Learning thermostat with free Google Home Mini – $299 Starts June 6th
Other Deals
Sonos
- Second gen Sonos one – $219 (Save $30)
- Sonos Beam – $439 (Save $60)
- Sonos Sub and Playbase – $749 (Save $150)
- Sonos Play:5 – $600 (Save $50)
