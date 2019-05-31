Resources
PREVIOUS

Best tech deals in Canada from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

May 31, 2019

3:14 PM EDT

0 comments

Here’s a roundup of some of the best tech deals going into the weekend in Canada.

Best Buy Canada

Walmart.ca

Amazon.ca

EB Games

Canada Computers

The Source

Other Deals

Sonos

Related Articles

News

May 30, 2019

6:49 PM EDT

Human trafficking victim support hotline launches across Canada

News

Apr 2, 2019

9:08 PM EDT

Anker offering deals on portable chargers, speakers and security cameras

News

Jul 16, 2018

12:01 AM EDT

eBay Canada competes with Amazon Prime Day with site-wide 2-day sale

News

May 31, 2019

7:07 AM EDT

Silicon Valley startup Punchh opens Toronto AI engineering hub

Comments