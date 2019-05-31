Samsung has officially announced the availability of the 2019 Galaxy A series in Canada. This launch includes the mid-range Galaxy A20, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70.
The Galaxy A20, the most affordable of the three, features a $349 CAD average retail price tag. The phone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED Infinity V-display with a 4,000mAh battery and a 120-degree Ultra-wide camera.
On the other hand, Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, with the triple rear-facing camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner. This device costs with an average retail price tag of $449.
Last but not least, Samsung Canada has also launched the Galaxy A70 smartphone that features an average retail price of $629.99. Further, it includes a 6.7-inch Infinity-U display with another triple rear-facing camera, a 4,500mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Additionally, it features 25W fast charging, 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM.
The phone launches on June 7th at retailers and national carriers around Canada. The Galaxy A70 and A50 are both available for pre-order at Koodo.
