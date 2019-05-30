Uber shows Toronto pride by turning cars into the Raptors’ logo

Canada, are you ready?
The Toronto Raptors will step onto the court tonight for game one of the NBA finals against the San Francisco, Golden State Warriors.
While ticket prices are soaring with some hitting upwards of $60,000 CAD, you can head out to your local bar and be part of all the excitement, or stay home and watch it all unfold from your coach. Check out our guide on how to stream watch big series here.
Uber, as the Raps’ official ride-sharing partner, is celebrating this momentous day and showing its Toronto pride by turning all its on-demand vehicles within the ridesharing services app into the Raptors’ iconic basketball logo.
In Uber’s app the ball logo moves around the streets of the city in the same way a standard car icon does.
