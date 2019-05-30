News
PREVIOUS|

Amazon’s new AI can process millions of documents in just a few hours

May 30, 2019

10:04 AM EDT

0 comments

Amazon has announced a new artificial intelligence feature for its Web Services called Textract, which has the ability to read millions of pages in a few hours.

It can detect different document formats to properly and efficiently process information and data.

The feature is designed to have the ability to recognize the various different formats it’s pulling text from, whether this is tables or forms. The AI can detect numerous different types of documents such as receipts and tax inventories.

“The power of Amazon Textract is that it accurately extracts text and structured data from virtually any document with no machine learning experience required,” said Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Amazon Machine Learning, in a press release.

It does not require human input to generate the structured data and information it receives from the different documents and formats. This feature will eliminate the need for companies to manually enter data when dealing with text from tables and forms.

It can detect data like names and social security numbers from PDFs and transfer the information into a spreadsheet.

The feature is currently only available in parts of the United States and Ireland, but will be available to other countries next year.

Source: Amazon Via: Engadget

Related Articles

Business

May 22, 2019

11:32 AM EDT

Seven in 10 Canadians excited about AI, believe changes are far into future: study

News

May 23, 2019

9:34 AM EDT

Amazon is creating a voice-activated device that reads users’ emotion: report

Business

May 28, 2019

11:22 AM EDT

Toronto police say they’ve been using facial recognition for over a year

News

May 29, 2019

11:36 AM EDT

It’s now easier to delete your conversation history with Alexa

Comments