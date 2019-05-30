Telus invests $15 million to connect communities in L’Islet and Sainte-Apolline-de-Patton

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus is investing $15 million CAD to connect 10 communities to its fibre network in L’Islet, Quebec and the Sainte-Apolline-de-Patton region in Montmagny community in Chaudière-Appalaches, Quebec.
A press release from the carrier said part of the investment includes $1.9 million from the government’s Connect to Innovate and the Quebec branché programs.
The release noted that 2,000 team members will be in the Quebec region to help as part of the plan to bring residents onto the fibre network.
Telus said by the end of 2020, 99 percent of families and businesses in the areas will have access to the network.
The communities in L’Islet that will get connected are Saint-Adalbert, Saint-Aubert, Saint-Cyrille-de-Lessard, Saint-Damase-de-L’Islet, Sainte-Félicité, Sainte-Perpétue, Saint-Marcel, Saint-Omer, Saint-Pamphile and Tourville.
Source: Telus
