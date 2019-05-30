News
Amazon app listing hints Alexa Apple Music support is coming to Canada

May 30, 2019

11:21 AM EDT

Hot on the heels of the Echo Show 5’s reveal it looks like Apple Music could soon work with Amazon’s Alexa voice-activated assistant.

A new listing for the Echo Show 5 found in the Amazon iOS app, which was first reported by iPhone in Canada, indicates that Apple Music Alexa support could be just around the corner.

In December 2018 Amazon announced that Alexa devices in the United States would soon support Apple Music, allowing users to utilize Alexa voice commands to play music from Apple’s music streaming platform.

Support for this feature hasn’t yet made its way to Canada, but if this listing is any indication that could soon change. The Apple Music skill isn’t yet available in the Canadian Alexa app.

When MobileSyrup reached out to Amazon for more information regarding Alexa support coming to Apple Music, the e-commerce giant made the following statement:

“Internationalization of services features is super important to Amazon, but we have no news to share on that.”

With WWDC just around the corner, it’s possible Apple could have plans to reveal Apple Music Alexa support next week.

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 seems to be an answer to Google’s recently released Nest Hub.

Source: iPhone in Canada 

