CIRA invests $1.25 million to 21 organizations to improve digital literacy, internet infrastructure

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) has announced $1.25 million CAD in funding to 21 organizations to “improve digital literacy, internet infrastructure, access and online services.”
The funding is coming from CIRA’s Community Investment Program, and to date, CIRA has provided $6.7 million in funding to 151 projects.
“CIRA has an ambitious goal to build a better online Canada and we know this can’t be achieved on our own,” CIRA’s vice-president David Fowler said in a press release.
“The Community Investment Program supports initiatives that bring the internet to Canadians, help them get online, and then make the most of their online experiences.”
The 21 programs are:
AI for Education
Mamawapowin Community Network
Providing internet access and digital literacy to the homeless
LifeCycles Project Society
Saskatoon Internet Exchange
College of Education at the University of Saskatchewan (Nêhiyawê Instructional Syntax Online)
Saskatchewan Youth in Care and Custody
Winnipeg Metropolitan Region (Fibre Optics: Connecting to Opportunity)
Brandon University
Jewish Heritage Centre of Western Canada
Renfrew Public Library – Hotspots and homework hubs
Niagara Falls Public Library Board – Expanding access to equipment and WiFi
Orillia Christian Centre – Providing internet access and digital literacy to the homeless
Project Neutral – Cultivating carbon neutral Canadians
HandsTheFamilyHelpNetworks.ca
Communautique – Dataware: Data literacy for a committed youth
Université du Québec à Montréal – Digital mentoring platform
Option consommateurs – Children’s stories on online privacy protection
Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity – University of New Brunswick – Intelligent-Driven DNS over HTTPS Attack Detection and Mitigation
Newfoundland and Labrador Economic Development and Employability Network – Connecting our Francophone Communities
Iris Kirby House – Networking O’Shaughnessey House
Source: CIRA
