News
PREVIOUS|

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will reportedly get VR mode this week

A new Smash Bros. mode approaches!

May 30, 2019

11:38 AM EDT

0 comments

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Labo

A virtual reality mode will reportedly be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch in today’s version 3.1.0. update.

The information comes from Ultimate Twitter tipster ‘@SSBUBot‘, which has frequently revealed accurate patch notes for the game before Nintendo does.

According to SSBUBot, Ultimate will receive support for the Nintendo Labo VR construction toy kit for the Switch. The patch notes say the Labo VR update will bring “a whole new perspective on the Smash action,” although it’s unclear exactly what this means.

In April, Nintendo added Labo VR functionality to two of its biggest Switch titles, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey.

In addition to Labo VR support, 3.1.0. will add a new mode that lets players send their amiibo fighters off to train and gain experience in the background of the game.

Image credit: Nintendo

Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Dec 28, 2018

4:58 PM EDT

Nintendo to offer Mii costume DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

News

Nov 30, 2018

7:04 PM EDT

Best Buy to hold Super Smash Bros. Ultimate demos across Canada

News

May 28, 2019

8:06 PM EDT

Microsoft gaming sale discounts Xbox titles by up to 80 percent

News

May 27, 2019

5:04 PM EDT

The Witcher 3 may be coming to the Nintendo Switch this fall

Comments