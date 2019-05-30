Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will reportedly get VR mode this week

A virtual reality mode will reportedly be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch in today’s version 3.1.0. update.
The information comes from Ultimate Twitter tipster ‘@SSBUBot‘, which has frequently revealed accurate patch notes for the game before Nintendo does.
According to SSBUBot, Ultimate will receive support for the Nintendo Labo VR construction toy kit for the Switch. The patch notes say the Labo VR update will bring “a whole new perspective on the Smash action,” although it’s unclear exactly what this means.
[Line News]
Start Time
Friday, May 31, 2019 1:00 AM UTC
Expiry Time
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 11:59 PM UTC
Line 00
VR mode is now available! A whole new perspective on the Smash action awaits!
Line 01
You can play VR mode using the Toy-Con VR Goggles (sold separately).
— SSBUBot (@SSBUBot) May 30, 2019
In April, Nintendo added Labo VR functionality to two of its biggest Switch titles, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey.
In addition to Labo VR support, 3.1.0. will add a new mode that lets players send their amiibo fighters off to train and gain experience in the background of the game.
Image credit: Nintendo
Via: Engadget
Comments