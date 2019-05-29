After announcing its $200 million investment last month to improve its in-store experience and online pickup integration, Walmart Canada has opened its first urban Supercentre concept store in the country with a plethora of new tech.
Located at its Toronto-Stockyards location, Walmart has brought forth a new store design that freshens up the drab look of its stores with brighter lights, better product displays, and signage.
More importantly, Walmart has added convenience to the shopping experience with the launch of ‘Fast Lane,’ which gives Walmart shoppers the ability to use the dedicated My Walmart app to scan items while shopping and simply check out without having to unload all their purchases. Receipts will be sent directly to your phone and will need to be shown to the ‘Fast Lane’ associate before departing the dedicated location.
It should be noted that to use Fast Lane, you’ll need to download the iOS and Android app and upload your contact and credit card details. Unfortunately, debit transactions are not yet available.
In addition, this specific Walmart has expanded past McDonald’s and brings new retail partners the mix, including Freshii, MINISO, The UPS Store and The Party Shop.
“With our new Urban Supercentre Concept, we’re continuing to position ourselves as a leader in store design and retail innovation,” said Lee Tappenden, president and CEO of Walmart Canada. “We’re introducing new partners, testing new and innovative technologies, integrating eCommerce with bricks-and-mortar and updating our assortment to improve the customer shopping experience and to appeal more to young families in urban markets.”
