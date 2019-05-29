Marijuana delivery apps banned from Google Play Store

Google has banned marijuana delivery apps from its Play Store after the company updated its content policy.
In the updated policy, the company states that it doesn’t “allow apps that facilitate the sale of marijuana or marijuana products, regardless of legality.”
Google has also provided examples of the types of apps that will be banned. Apps will be banned if they:
- Allow users to order marijuana through an in-app shopping cart feature
- Assist users in arranging delivery or pick up of marijuana
- Facilitate the sale of products containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)
The company is targeting apps like ‘Weedmaps,’ which offers in-app ordering and is currently available in Canada.
Services like Weedmaps could still potentially distribute their apps as ‘sideloadable APKs,’ as outlined by Android Police.
Google confirmed to Android Police that it is working with affected developers in regards to compliance with the policy. The developers will have 30 days to reach compliance.
Source: Google, Android Police
